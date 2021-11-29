CLEVELAND, MISS. (TN Tribune) — GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi has announced it will participate in this year’s annual GivingTuesday— a global day of generosity that will take place on Nov. 30, 2021. The Mississippi Museum will be participating in GivingTuesday to raise funds for an outdoor musical playscape for all the community to enjoy. Donations on GivingTuesday can be made online. Visit here to learn more about giving opportunities for GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

“Like so many other arts, cultural and community organizations throughout Mississippi and across the country, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “We are participating in this year’s GivingTuesday event to raise funds for an outdoor musical playscape that will provide more opportunities for our community, especially our young people, to connect with music. Any donation amount you give will go directly toward making this happen. We are thrilled about what 2022 will bring for our Museum and community.”

GRAMMY Museum Mississippi’s mission is to provide unique learning opportunities based on the enduring legacies of all forms of music; the entire creative and technological processes of recording; and the history of the GRAMMY Awards® with a focus on the continuing achievements of Mississippians.

The new outdoor musical playscape that will open at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in the new year will extend this mission to more members of the Cleveland, Miss., community, and the surrounding areas. For more information about GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, visit www.grammymuseumms.org. To learn more about opportunities to give to the Mississippi Museum, visit here.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

ABOUT GRAMMY MUSEUM MISSISSIPPI Developed by the Cleveland Music Foundation—a nonprofit organization founded in 2011—the 28,000-square-foot GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is housed near the campus of Delta State University, home of the Delta Music Institute’s Entertainment Industry Studies program, which features the most unique audio recording facilities in the South. Affiliated with the GRAMMY Museum

Foundation , GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is dedicated to exploring the past, present, and future of music, and the cultural context from which it emerges, while casting a focused spotlight on the deep musical roots of Mississippi. The Museum features a dynamic combination of public events, educational programming, engaging multimedia presentations, and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a Mississippi-centric area that introduces visitors to the impact of Mississippi’s songwriters, producers, and musicians on the traditional and modern music landscape.

For more information, visit grammymuseumms.org, “like” GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Facebook, and follow @grammymuseumms on Twitter and Instagram.