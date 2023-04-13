NASHVILLE, TN — Hands On Nashville (HON) has unveiled the finalists for the 37th Annual Mary Catherine Strobel Volunteer Awards, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company. The 2023 Strobel Awards honor volunteers of all ages for outstanding investments of time and talents to benefit Middle Tennessee over the past year. Award recipients will be announced May 12 in a celebration at Marathon Music Works. Each recipient will receive $1,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.

“It was difficult to narrow this year’s phenomenal nominees down to just a few finalists,” said Hands On Nashville President and CEO Lori Shinton. “Nashville has been through so much in the past few years, but it’s amazing to see how our community responds. They come together, support one another and then set out to make our city and world a better place to live. Each of these inspiring volunteers demonstrates that we have the power to make a difference.”

Volunteers from local businesses, churches and community organizations considered more than 160 nominations. Community members are invited to visit hon.org/strobel2023 to show support and vote for their favorite stories of service through April 15. The 20 finalists include:

Direct Service Volunteer — Youth (sponsored by Asurion) Asia Bigsbee, Harlan Ray, Mary Meacham

Direct Service Volunteer — Adult (sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas) Amelia Young, Emily Bratton, Hugh Trimble

Direct Service Volunteer — Older Adult (sponsored by Advance Financial) Donald Han Lee, David Joseph Weir, Charlotte Thomas West

Capacity-building Volunteer (sponsored by Regions Bank) Charu Balamurugan, Ingrid Campbell

Group Volunteer Service (sponsored by Frazier and Deeter) Give Black, Give Back, Ravenwood Girls Cotillion, Trish Smith and Nancy Hopwood

Social Justice Impact Volunteer (sponsored by HCA Healthcare) Emily Jenkins, Mary Randle, Ray Emanuel

Disaster Preparedness and Response Volunteer (sponsored by Kroger) Nissan of North America, Sherry Nicholson, Sonny Nichols