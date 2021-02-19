Having Found Ancestors’ Owners, She’s Searching For African Roots

By Clint Confehr

FRANKLIN, TN — At church, Georgia Harris is a family history consultant who’s found her antebellum ancestors and more.

“His people owned my people,” Harris said of an old Williamson County family’s early 1800s relative. Ten attempts to reach several of his descendants Feb. 16-17 were unsuccessful.

“Three years ago, or more,” Harris visited Joseph D. Baugh Jr.’s office. He’s one of the descendants of the man who enslaved her ancestors. “He was interested to know that I had quite a bit of information. He wasn’t proud of his family for having slaves. He was sorry about that. We just discussed it.”

Having verified connections in state and county archives, Harris is searching for African roots through DNA and the Feb. 25–27 RootsTech Connect conference at rootstech.org. Like others, Harris has trouble connecting antebellum ancestors to people in Africa.

Conference sessions creators include: Janice Gilyard on African American Genealogy – Getting Past the 1870 Brick Wall; and Sharon Morgan on Healing From the Legacy of Slavery.

Observers of the on-line program may interact with presenters, exhibitors and others during question and answer sessions and live chat, according to Sarah M. Critchlow of Franklin, a communication director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. RootsTech is “free for anybody,” Critchlow said.

Harris said she got a “good” education at a Rosenwald school in Williamson County “because the teachers took time with us.” She went to Franklin Training School, married, had three children and finished her education. Harris is semi-retired after decades as a registered medical assistant, first for a hematologist at Meharry Medical Center. She celebrated her 82nd birthday early this month.

A fuller story on Harris is scheduled for the print edition of The Tennessee Tribune for the week of Feb. 25-March 3.