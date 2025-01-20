Here’s What People Are Saying After Snoop Dogg And Nelly Were Announced As Performers At Trump Inauguration Events

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images, Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for USOPC
Yesterday, the rapper played the Crypto Ball in Washington, DC, hosted by David Sacks, Trump’s crypto czar pick, to celebrate the incoming administration.
Snoop is just one of many performers lined up for Trump’s inaugural events. According to CNN, Nelly will reportedly attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on Monday, where Trump is also expected to be in attendance. NBC News reports that rappers Rod Wave, Kodak Black, and Fivio Foreign will also allegedly attend events.
The news obviously came as a shock to lots of people — especially when it came to Snoop, given how outspoken he was previously about Trump.
Although he’s seemed to have warmed to Trump since Trump pardoned his Death Row Records peer Michael Harris in 2021, people were still surprised by his decision to perform for the twice-impeached politician.