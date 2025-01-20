Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Entertainment

    Here’s What People Are Saying After Snoop Dogg And Nelly Were Announced As Performers At Trump Inauguration Events

    Chelsea StewartBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Snoop Dogg has joined the list of celebrities performing at inauguration events for Donald Trump.

    Person wearing glasses, a black Dior top, and a large chain necklace at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with various logos
    Person wearing glasses, a black Dior top, and a large chain necklace at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with various logos
    Snoop Dogg wearing a durag and USA Olympic Team jacket with a chain around his neck, looking directly at the camera with a frowned expression
    Snoop Dogg wearing a durag and USA Olympic Team jacket with a chain around his neck, looking directly at the camera with a frowned expression

    Paul Archuleta / Getty Images, Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for USOPC

    Yesterday, the rapper played the Crypto Ball in Washington, DC, hosted by David Sacks, Trump’s crypto czar pick, to celebrate the incoming administration.

    Snoop Dogg performing on stage wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a casual tracksuit with graphic print, holding a microphone

    Video showed him performing songs like “Nuthin but a ‘G’ Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in front of guests including Rick Ross and alongside other performers like Soulja Boy.

    Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images for or CORDELL BROADUS & SHARESTIX

     

    Snoop is just one of many performers lined up for Trump’s inaugural events. According to CNNNelly will reportedly attend the Liberty Inaugural Ball on Monday, where Trump is also expected to be in attendance. NBC News reports that rappers Rod Wave, Kodak Black, and Fivio Foreign will also allegedly attend events.

    Nelly in T-shirt and sunglasses performs on stage with microphone in hand, accessorized with a chain necklace and watch
    Prince Williams / WireImage

    The news obviously came as a shock to lots of people — especially when it came to Snoop, given how outspoken he was previously about Trump.

    Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg posing together

    Snoop criticized the “reckless” former CEO in 2016, saying he didn’t understand how someone like Trump could be president. “Fuck Donald Trump,” he said on Instagram. “We ain’t voting for your punk ass. Go get you a new hairdo, bitch ass [N-word].”

    Later when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, Snoop said anyone who performed at his inauguration was essentially a sell-out, branding them Uncle Toms. He further encouraged people not to vote for Trump ahead of the 2020 election, saying, “If you do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherfuckers.”

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Although he’s seemed to have warmed to Trump since Trump pardoned his Death Row Records peer Michael Harris in 2021, people were still surprised by his decision to perform for the twice-impeached politician.

    WB / Twitter: @blondeantihero

    Twitter: @jazzie_antz

    Twitter: @taeisback132

    They had strong words for him and everyone else.

    Twitter: @beautifulwon323

    Twitter: @KwikWarren

    Twitter: @troythedesigner

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.