[Nashville, TN] – Get ready to witness the battle of the season as Fisk University’s gymnastics team takes on the Greenville University Panthers in the season-ending showdown on March 14th at 7:00 PM at Belmont University’s CURB Event Center.

The Fisk University gymnastics team is ready to put on a show for their supporters as this is the first-ever hometown competition.

With months of preparation and hard work, Fisk’s gymnastics team is ready to demonstrate their exceptional skills and compete against the Greenville University Panthers, who are known for their fierce athleticism and top-notch performances on the mat.

“We’re thrilled to host the Greenville University Panthers and give our fans the opportunity to literally experience a gymnastics meet like never before,” said Fisk University’s Athletic Director and Coach, Corrinne Tarver. “This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for both our gymnasts and fans, as we showcase our passion, talent, and hard work on the mat.”

Don’t miss out on this exciting event – purchase your tickets today and support Fisk University’s gymnastics team. For those unable to attend in person, the meet will be live-streamed on Fisk Gymnastics Instagram Account- @fiskugymnastics.

PURCHASE TICKETS