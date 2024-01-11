NASHVILLE, TN — In 1988, Reverend James “Tex” Thomas called leaders together from the IMF and the NAACP to plan for the first MLK March in Nashville, TN. A few of the names present were as follows: C.E. McGruder, Walter Searcy, Pastor Marcell Kellar, Dr. Charles Kimbrough, James Morris, Rev. Marilyn Ramsey, Venita D. Lewis, Rev. James Turner, Rosie Sheers, Kwame L. Lillard, Councilman Mansfield Douglas, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, Deloris Wilkerson and State Rep. Harold Love Sr., and many others.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish a location and organize the city of Nashville for the first MLK March in 1989.

The first March was held in 1989 at The War Memorial Building. Over 2500 marchers participated from churches and locations around the city. Reverend Sweeny and Reverend James Turner, along with several other preachers were instrumental in organizing the church participation.

After the March, leaders met and protested the public-school system who did not close their doors for the first Martin L. King March in Nashville. Many other protests were led by Kwame Leo Dillard of businesses such as Third National Bank, Sovran Bank and Kim’s Boutique on Jefferson Street who refused to honor the holiday and conducted business as usually on MLK Day.

Our protest efforts ultimately led to these businesses being closed for the 1990 MLK Day celebration, and the public-school system closed their doors and allowed students the right to participate.

In the early 1990’s the leadership again met to move the march to TSU. Mrs. C.E. McGruder than began to champion the need to have a strong youth presence during the MLK activities. She organized a group who met with and build partnerships with Dr. Hefner President of TSU, Dr. Henry Ponder, President of Fisk University and Dr. Satcher, President of Meharry College.

She also solicited the leadership of Jeff Carr, SGA President of the Student Government at Tennessee State University to Led in the efforts to galvanize the youth participation during the MLK Activities.

We also build partnerships with students at Belmont, David Lipscomb and Vanderbilt to bridge the gap and pull together youth of all ethnic background across the city to participate.

A series of activities for youth participation during MLK was organized under her leadership.

For many years, a group of us would meet at Jefferson Street and would make over 100 Freedom signs to give to youth and marches that help to build the march presentation, and visibility of the MLK March.

Howard Jones Sr. would donate annually, the cost of materials to build the signs.

These innovations assisted in making the Nashville March one of the most participated in the country. It is imperative that we recognize those who spent tireless hours to build a model that is still present in the MLK activities today.