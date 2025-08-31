Honoring Dr. Alyce M. Ware: A Legacy Rooted in Faith, Family, and Education

The Atlanta community is reflecting on the remarkable life of Dr. Alyce Martin Ware, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. She was the cherished wife of the late J. Lowell Ware, co-founder of The Atlanta Voice, and the devoted mother of Publisher Janis L. Ware and Dr. Rhonda Ware.

Dr. Ware’s life was defined by her grace, resilience, and deep compassion. She dedicated herself to her family, to her students, and to uplifting the lives of those around her, leaving a legacy of strength and wisdom that will be remembered for generations.

A Lifelong Commitment to Education

Teaching was both her profession and her passion. For more than four decades, Dr. Ware worked in DeKalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools, influencing countless young lives through her patience, guidance, and care. She also served as a homebound instructor, ensuring that children unable to attend classes due to illness or circumstance still had access to quality education.

Her academic path reflected her own pursuit of excellence. She graduated from Alabama A&M University in 1951 with a degree in English, went on to earn a Master’s degree from Columbia University, and ultimately achieved her Doctorate in Education from Atlanta University.

Leadership and Community Service

Dr. Ware’s leadership extended well beyond the classroom. She served in numerous civic, professional, and faith-based organizations, including:

National President, National Association of Media Women

President, Atlanta Chapter of Media Women

President, Homebound/Hospital Association

President, Summech Development Corporation, Inc.

Secretary and Public Relations Chairperson, Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC)

Her leadership roles underscored her commitment to education, media, community development, and faith.

A Legacy of Love and Faith

To her children, Dr. Ware was a guiding force whose love and encouragement helped shape their paths. To friends, neighbors, and colleagues, she was a source of kindness, generosity, and steadfast support.

Her influence extends beyond her immediate family, touching the wider community and reinforcing the values of service, perseverance, and integrity. As matriarch of a family deeply committed to truth and community empowerment, her legacy will live on through the lives she touched and the institution she helped strengthen.