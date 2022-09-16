Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Experience the fallout of Victory Road with Victory Road: Fallout LIVE from Nashville, TN on Saturday, Sept. 24th from Skyway Studios. See your favorite IMPACT Wrestling Stars and Knockouts up close and LIVE as they prepare to go to battle following a wild night at Victory Road.

Doors will open at 5:30PM CT and Meet and Greets will start immediately upon doors opening.

Bonus Matches will begin at 6:30PM CT

Showtime is set for 7PM CT

Click below to purchase your tickets today!

IMPACT Wrestling Presents: Victory Road Fallout Tickets, Sat, Sep 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite