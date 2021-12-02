Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–December 1st is World AIDS Day. And as the global community celebrates breakthroughs and looks toward next steps in ending HIV & AIDS, we at Street Works are taking a moment to reflect on our own year in the fight. From testing and prevention to treatment and support, we are proud of the strides we’ve made…particularly during a time when COVID has diverted attention and resources away from this epidemic. Our 2021 highlights are outlined in our annual report, and we hope that you will take a moment to click the image and see what your support has enabled us to accomplish in this year alone.

Click to view the Street Works 2021 Annual Report