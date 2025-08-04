Indian Association to Celebrate Cultural Heritage Day with Parade and Festivities at Public Square

Nashville, TN — The India Association of Nashville (IAN) will host its annual India Day celebration on Saturday , August 9, from 10.30 am. to 3 pm. at Nashville Public Square Park.

In recognition of the vibrant Indian American community, Mayor Freddie O’Connell has officially proclaimed August 9 as India Cultural Heritage Day, honoring the cultural richness and contributions of Indian residents in the city.

The event will feature a colorful parade on Deaderick Street (between 3rd and 6th Avenue), along with live music, traditional and contemporary dance performances, Indian food trucks, and local vendors offering authentic cuisine, clothing, and crafts. The celebration is free and open to the public.

“We welcome all of Nashville to experience the beauty, culture, and flavors of India,” said Bhavi Turakhia Bendre, Vice President of IAN. “This is a huge opportunity to mingle with thousands of people coming together under one roof to celebrate the unity and diversity of India — what we proudly call ONE INDIA.”

The event promises an afternoon of vibrant cultural exchange, making it a highlight of the summer for families, friends, and community members of all backgrounds.