Jazz Workshop features another CD release event

The Nashville Jazz Workshop is already well known for its academic excellence and the high quality of live shows that are regularly held at the Jazz Cave. But now they have added a new feature, CD release sessions. Their latest one will be Saturday night at the Workshop’s Jazz Cave concert and listening roon, 1012 Buchanan Street. The featured artist will be trumpeter/flugelhorn master Joe Goss, who will be performing tunes from his upcoming new CD “Free At Last.” He will be heading an outstanding group that also includes Pat Coil on piano, Roy Vogt on bass, and Danny Gottlieb on drums. Goss has over four decades of experience as a bandleader, composer, and soloist. Goss’ approach emphasizes crafting melodies and grooves, while utilizing modern, inventive phrasing. the results are a very personal, immediately identifiable, and memorable signature sound that’s both fresh and universally appealing. Goss is particularly enthusiastic about his newest venture.

“More than anything, this album is a labor of love,” he said on the NJW website. “I want to dedicate it to the memory of my Mom, Janet Rosentreter Gross Bott, and also to the memories of my friends Perry Bruno and Mike Curry, my band directors William Carroll and David S. Leigh, my trumpet teacher Don Heideman, and my friends and musical mentors James Moody and Michael Brecker. I would also really like to thank all of my family members, friends, and fellow musicians who are still with us who have been such inspirations and so supportive throughout my life.”

This is just the first of several events coming at the Workshop throughout Black History Month. The Tribune will keep fans apprised about concerts and other special events. Tickets for the Goss CD release party are $35, and the show gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

