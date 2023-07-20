By Natalie R. Bell

NASHVILLE, TN — The third annual Rep. John Lewis Way March grew, this year, from a dedication of the renaming of Fifth Avenue to a full weekend of events, celebrating the legacy of the late congressman and other icons and foot soldiers of Nashville’s Civil Rights Movement.

On the evening of Friday, July 14th, committed champions of social change joined the faithful, along with public officials and historians, to kick off the weekend at Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church, 2334 Herman Street in North Nashville. There, they dedicated a historical marker named for the late Freedom Fighter Dr. Ernest Rip Patton and participated in a panel discussion program.

Many of the evening attendees gathered again, early the next morning, joining others from across the city, 8:00 a.m., Sat., July 15th, at the Tennessee State Library and Archives, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way, North. On the lawn outside the broad, new state building, speeches were made and a choir sang, welcoming marchers to the march with a continental breakfast. The march commenced without a beat, despite a downpour of rain as it started. Marchers made their way into the downtown area, along John Lewis Way, from Jefferson Street to Ryman Auditorium on Broadway.

The family of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis traveled to Nashville for the commemorative weekend, including two of the congressman’s brothers, a niece, and a nephew: Samuel Lewis, with his daughter Arnika Lewis; and Henry Lewis, with his son, Derius Lewis.

Historical Marker named for Dr. Ernest “Rip” Patton Dedicated

Dr. Ernest “Rip” Patton

A native of Nashville, who graduated Pearl High School and went to Tennessee A & I State College, Rip Patton (b. 1940-d. 2021), as he was known, joined the Nashville Student Movement in 1958, and the Freedom Rides in 1961, which became a national movement for social change. As a man, he was light-hearted with a booming voice, and a fantastic storyteller, who was trained in the ways of non-violent protest. He sacrificed his young future by getting arrested and going to jail many times in the early 1960s for the cause of human dignity in the face of what was then a racially segregated South. Patton dedicated his life to educating youth about the Nashville Movement and its role in our nation’s history.

Patton was an accomplished musician, who was at home in the church. He became a member of several choirs, where he provided vocals and percussion. His son, Michael Patton, joined the Tennessee Historical Commission’s Linda Wynn in dedicating the historical marker at Gordon Memorial Church. Tennessee historian Linda Wynn, center, dedicates a memorial at Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church, marking the Civil Rights Movement in Nashville and the contributions of Freedom Rider “Rip” Patton (1940-2021), along with other local veterans of the Movement. Dr. Bernard Lafayette, 2nd left, a Civil Rights Icon and Nashville Movement Veteran, looks on with wife Kay, left, and Councilmember Zulfat Suara, 3rd from left. After unveiling the memorial, Michael Patton, far right, son of late Dr. Ernest “Rip” Patton, speaks of his father’s contributions to the movement.

Panelists Discuss Civil Rights, State of Democracy

Dr. Bernard Lafayette, another Freedom Rider and icon of the Nashville Student Movement, traveled from Alabama to take part in the commemorative weekend here. After dedication of the historical marker, Lafayette headlined a panel discussion inside Gordon Memorial Church, where he called on the state legislatures across the nation to directly engage young people, ages 12-17, in their decision-making.

Lafayette endorsed the actions of Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, who insisted on gun control and safeguards for school children during the last legislative session. “Justin is following in the footsteps of John Lewis,” said Lafayette, adding that Lewis was like a brother to him. Rep. Jones knows how to win the people over, who are trying to defeat him, Lafayette continued. “Jones understands clearly about the power of non-violence,” he said. The Ernest “Rip” Patton memorial dedication was followed by a “John Lewis Way” panel discussion program, with a welcome by Committee Chairs Councilmember Zulfat Suara and Senator Brenda Gilmore and remarks by Mayor John Cooper. Shown l-r; Henry Lewis, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Councilmember Zulfat Suara and daughter Safiyah Suara, Kayla Powell, Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Montgomery AL Mayor Steven Reed, and Samuel Lewis Panelists shown l-r: Safiya Suara, local youth organizer who served as moderator, Kayla Powell of the Nashville-based Equity Alliance, Dr. Bernard Lafayette, and Steven Reed, the first black mayor of Montgomery, AL The family of late Rep. John Lewis traveled to Nashville for events honoring the late Civil Rights icon and the Nashville movement. Brothers Samuel and Henry Lewis, 2nd and 3rd from left, Samuel’s daughter, Arnika Lewis, left, and Henry’s son, Derius Lewis, right.

John Lewis Marchers Undeterred by Torrential Rain

As storm clouds gathered early Sat., July 15th, committed crowds of marchers gathered at the Tennessee State Library and Archives for a continental breakfast ahead of the John Lewis March. Participants included public officials and activists, candidates for elected offices and their supporters, volunteers from across the city, church leaders and their followers, as well as the Stratford STEM Magnet School Band and Cheerleaders. Marchers kept to the steady beat of the Stratford STEM Magnet School Band, under the direction of Mr. Joshua Latham, in blue.

Speakers for the breakfast included state Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), of the “Tennessee Three,” and Rev. Dr. Kelly Miller Smith, Jr., who prayed for a rigorous return to the democratic goals of freedom and justice for all persons. March participants lifted their eyes and ears to the voices of the Temple Church Choir, whose soaring spirituals and anthems resonated with the sacrifice and struggle for justice and equality.

The march kicked off without a beat, as rain began to pour at the outset. Marchers climbed the ups and downs of Fifth Avenue-renamed-John Lewis Way, in their rain gear, as they sloshed through puddles, making their way through downtown Nashville. Having started near Jefferson Street, the march ended outside the Ryman Auditorium on Broadway.

The John Lewis Way March Committee — co-chaired by Metro Councilmember Zulfat Suara and former State Senator Brenda Gilmore — organized and hosted the weekend of events. Sponsors included Hands on Nashville, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Centers, Save the Morris Committee and the Sunday School Publishing Board, National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.