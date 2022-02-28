Staff Reports



For nearly all his adult life, Davidson County Circuit Court Chief Deputy Clerk Joseph P. Day has been preparing himself for a promotion that he’s now requesting from Metro-Nashville voters.

“It’s not something I just decided to do overnight,” Day said of his campaign to succeed Circuit Court Clerk Richard Rooker who’s retiring. Rooker endorses Day so he can “bring his vision, leadership skills and years of experience to this position.”



A “Candid Conversation” with Day is set for 12-5 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Slim + Husky’s, 911 Buchanan St., where he may talk about deescalating conflict at the clerk’s counter.



“I’ve been called bad words…

“It’s a matter of pubic service,” Day said. “When people come

to a government office, they’re not happy” about something as

frustrating as a traffic ticket, or as aggravating as a lawsuit.

While leaving, they may not be happy, but if someone listens

and helps, they may feel well-served. “You have to realize that

you’re working for them.”