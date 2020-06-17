KID CEO KIERRA PERKINS BECOMES A PUBLISHED AUTHOR

Since September, 2019, Kierra has been busy writing a story she hopes inspires other children.

Nashville, TN — Thirteen-year-old Kierra Perkins is no stranger to entrepreneurship– She’s the CEO of her own company, Kandles by Kierra, which she founded in 2018.

She’s been featured across multiple news outlets and is a regular vendor at Modernoire’s small business showcases, her outgoing personality as much of an attraction as the aroma of her various candles. An honor roll student, accomplished motivational speaker and race car driver, she’s now a published author.

Kierra’s new book, A Special Gift For Dad: A Story of Love and Creativity, is a story about how she began her business at age 11 after creating a candle for her dad for Father’s Day. It also encourages and motivates young people to pursue their dreams ​to become entrepreneurs at an early age. “I like to encourage kids and tell them a young, creative mind can grow a business. You do not have to wait until you are an adult to reach your goals,” Kierra said.

A Special Gift for Dad: A Story of Love and Creativity will be released the day before Father’s Day (June 20) and available for purchase online at www.kandlesbykierra.com/book. You can also come to Alkebu-Lan Images Bookstore, located at 2721 Jefferson Street in Nashville, on June 20 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and pick up a copy signed by Kierra herself.

For more information on Kandles by Kierra, her book, or the young entrepreneur herself, visit www.kandlesbykierra.com.

You can read more about Kierra and her fellow kid CEOs here and and here. Follow The Tennessee Tribune’s ongoing coverage of these inspiring breakout small businesses as it develops.