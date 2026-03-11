King Hollands Avenue unveiled in Nashville

By Dr. Phyllis Qualls

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Civil Rights activist, King Hollands Avenue was unveiled on Saturday, March 7 at the corner of 12th and South streets at the ‘Mouth of the Gulch’ in South Nashville. “South Street now becomes King Hollands Avenue,” said Walter Searcy who testified before the Metro Planning commission for the name change. The street runs from 8th Avenue, across 12th and ends at Music Square East.

King Madison Hollands, who passed in December 2023 at the age of 82, was a quiet giant said his family and many associates. He worked tirelessly for equal rights for all people and fought for equity for Blacks. His wife of 38 years, Mary Ellen said, “This has King’s name but it is for all the wonderful people he worked with throughout the years. He would see people and say, “Wonder what they are up to, then say, let’s find out!”

Nearly 200 attendees were present, including his family, fellow civil rights activists, elected officials, community organizers and others to celebrate this momentous occasion on this overcast day. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said, “To all of you here today, as we lift up King Hollands and remember what he did for civil rights, the Edgehill Community and fellow Nashvillians. He’s now part of or streetscape and forever part of our story. And, it’s my honor to be here, on behalf of Metro, to welcome this Freedom Rider home. The naming of this street speaks of the history of this Edgehill community and how we honor it as we move to the future.”

The sign was unveiled at the corner of 12th and former South Street as part of the ceremony. Cars stopped, the wind was breezy and history was made. Hollands daughter, Koyna spoke for the children saying “Dad would be so proud of this in his humble and determined way.”

Dr. Leotha Williams, History professor at Tennessee State University and a true admirer of Hollands said, “Mr. Hollands was a man whose image and reputation was forged in one of the most critical periods in United State history. He was a man who was shaped by courage, determination and a fervent love for his fellow man. King Hollands inspired me to be a better historian, to be a determined scholar and to temper all of the work I did with a love for my people and all humankind. I am extremely grateful that I had an opportunity to meet, learn and to engage his tremendous intellect.”

This is a new address for Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, and the pastor Rev. Darrell Scott said it is a proud moment in history. “We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us and we can’t stop running now.” said Pastor Scott. As the audience delighted in the event, he added. We have an impact that makes a difference across the nation,” he added.

Gloria McKissack, civil rights activist among others at the event said “This street in King Hollands name speaks volumes for his work and the fire in his bones for righteousness.”

“This was more than a street naming, it was the continuation of a movement,” Pastor Howard Jones, a Nashville native and community activist, said. “As a young teenager, I learned of the great civil rights activists and the work they did for us to make great strides in this city. We honor Mr. King Hollands for his genius and his love for his people to have a space and place for opportunity.”