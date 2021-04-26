Lady Vols add Sun Belt Player of the Year

By

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers may have lost their top player Rennia Davis to the WNBA Draft last week, but they will be adding another top-notch player soon.

Troy transfer Alexus Dye announced on Wednesday that she had committed to Tennessee after entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 9. She has one year of eligibility left.

“Alexus has a winning pedigree, playing a key role on teams that captured a national championship, multiple conference championships and four high school state championships,” UT coach Kellie Harper said. “She is an effective scorer and a dominant rebounder with proven results in big games. That combination of skills and experience and her drive to win will make an immediate impact on our program.”

The 6-foot senior forward averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 73.7 percent from the free-throw line. She led the team in scoring, rebounding and shooting percentage, and led the NCAA in double-doubles (23) and rebounds (352).

Dye helped the Trojans to a 22-6 overall record last season with a 15-2 record in the SEC. Troy won the Sun Belt East and captured the conference’s tournament championship. Dye became the first Sun Belt Player of the Year in Troy history and earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team.

In 2019, she was an All-Sun Belt second team selection in 2019 after averaging 10.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. She was Troy’s third-leading scorer. A three-star recruit out of Wenonah High School in 2017, Dye originally signed with Gulf Coast State College. She was named a WBCA All-American and an NJCAA Division I second team All-American.