Partnership with Plaza Mariachi and WeGo Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month

NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit and Plaza Mariachi have partnered to promote transit to the Latin community. As part of the partnership, Latin dancer Rubi Rodriguez is featured on a WeGo bus.

“I depended on public transit and never did I imagine I would be on the bus in a different way,” stated Rodriguez. “I hope my image can inspire other children to be proud of their culture and also to not give up on something they really want to do.”

Rodriguez performs at Plaza Mariachi Sundays from 3pm-5pm with live mariachi. She also teaches dance classes to kids in partnership with the Hispanic Family Foundation. She dances with Ballet Folklorico Sol de Mexico and the dance featured in the bus photo is from the region of Jalisco Mexico.

“Ten years ago my life was so different. I was 19 and had no means of getting to work because it was just my sisters and my mom. I was already a dancer back then and literally almost quit dancing because of transportation issues.”



For more information on WeGo Public Transit, visit www.wegopublictransit.com

For more information on Plaza Mariachi, visit www.plazamariachi.com