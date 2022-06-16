NASHVILLE, TN — Leadership Nashville announces 44 participants for the upcoming class of 2022-2023. As one of the oldest community leadership programs in the country, Leadership Nashville’s nine-month independent executive program strengthens Nashville through deep connections formed among proven leaders while experiencing a three-dimensional view of our city. These leaders emerge better equipped to make decisions that support Nashville’s continued growth.

Evette White, executive director of the program, said the key to Leadership Nashville’s success over the past 46 years is the diversity of its participants. Each class is a cross section of the leadership in the Nashville area, representing a variety of professions, industries, races, genders, religions and neighborhoods.

“Selection is difficult because of the large number of very qualified applicants,” White stated. The participants announced today were chosen from more than 200 applications. The selection process takes place each spring when alumni and the public are encouraged to nominate established leaders who are willing to devote the time and effort to an in-depth study of Metro Nashville Davidson County.

The course, which will begin in September, focuses on issues related to government, media, education, business, diversity equity & inclusion, quality of life, health, arts & culture and justice system.

“Leadership Nashville was founded in 1976 as an executive level leadership organization rather than a leadership training program. It provides a three-dimensional view of the city and becomes a bridge, connecting people and the issues facing this community,” added White.

“We do not attempt to provide solutions,” she added. “In fact, our participants are so diverse that they would never agree with each other – by design. Instead, we expose them to various viewpoints on each issue, believing that Nashville will be stronger because decisions these leaders make in the future will come from a broadened, enlightened perspective.”

Chairing the selection committee this year was Alfonzo Alexander, President & CEO, Alexander Success Group. Linda Rebrovick, president of Impact Consulting, is president of the Leadership Nashville Board of Trustees.

Leadership Nashville has provided a multi-dimensional view of opportunities and critical issues to proven leaders from all parts of this community since 1976, resulting in diverse, connected, enlightened leaders making broader-based decisions that move Nashville forward as one city.

The new members of Leadership Nashville 46th class are:

• Bryan Bean EVP, Pinnacle Financial Partners

• Adolpho Birch,SVP / Chief Legal Officer, Tennessee Titans

• Melissa Blackburn, Judge, Davidson County General Sessions Court, Division II

• LaDonna Boyd, President/CEO, R.H. Boyd

• Judith Bright, CEO & Designer, Judith Bright Jewelry

• Larry Brown, Scout Executive/ CEO, Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America

• Tyler Cauble, President, The Cauble Group

• Kevin Crumbo, CEO, Pine Haven Family Office

• Sheila Dial Barton, Principal, EOA Architects

• Delfine Fox, President/CEO, Melo Green Botanics Health and Wellness

• Leisa Gill, Growth Director, LBMC

• Steve Hinkley, President/CEO, Adventure Science Center

• Sonya Hostetler, Divisional President, Kroger

• Diane Lance, Director of Metro Office of Family Safety, Metro Nashville Government

• Tara Lentz, Co-Executive Director, Conexión Americas

• Andrea Lindsley, Partner, FINN Partners

• Tommy McClelland, Deputy Athletic Director, Vanderbilt University

• Eleanor McDonald, EVP & General Counsel, Ingram Industries

• Rita McDonald, Chief Growth Officer, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

• Candice McQueen, President, Lipscomb University

• Stacy Mill, VP of IT & CISO, Nashville Electric Service

• Hasina Mohyuddin, Asst. Dean, Office of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, Peabody College

• Valerie Molette, Managing Director, Deloitte

• Phylanice Nashe, Attorney, Philanthropist & Community Volunteer

• Vann Newkirk, President, Fisk University

• Freda Player, Board Member, Metro Nashville Public Schools

• Morgan Ribeiro, Chief Business Development Officer, Waller

• Brian Roark, Member, Bass, Berry & Sims

• Dan Rogers, VP/Executive Producer, Grand Ole Opry

• Jade Sampson, Founder, Silverline Strategic Partners and President -Elect, Junior

League of Nashville

• Adam Sansiveri, Managing Director & SVP, AllianceBernstein

• Matthew Scanlan, Senior Director State Government & Community Affairs, Vanderbilt

University Medical Center

• Harriet Schiftan, President/CEO, Gilda’s Club Middle TN

• Robert Sherrill, CEO, Imperial Cleaning Systems

• Carrie Stokes, SVP, Barge Design Solutions

• Chris Tointon, President/CEO, YMCA of Middle Tennessee

• W. Montrell Toney, Commander, Nashville Fire Department

• David Walton, President/CEO, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

• Philip Wenk, CEO, Delta Dental of Tennessee

• Kathi Whalen, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, HCA Healthcare

• Damon Whiteside, CEO, Academy of Country Music

• Mark Yancy, CEO, NashvilleHealth

• Aleta Young, Community Economic Development Manager, Fifth Third Bank

• Nancy Youssef, Chief Business Development Officer, Soles 4 Souls