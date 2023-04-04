ANTIOCH, Tennessee – Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, today announced the launch of a new free monthly legal clinic taking place at the Southeast branch of the Nashville Public Library in Antioch.

The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the library, located at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Suite 202, Antioch, TN 37013. It will be held the first Saturday of each month through June at the same time.

Volunteer attorneys will be on hand at the clinic to assist attendees with a range of civil legal matters, such as such as landlord/tenant disputes, family law, estate planning and debt collection. The attorneys are not able to assist with criminal matters.

“Our monthly free legal clinics, staffed by Nashville-area attorneys working on a pro bono basis, are designed to supplement the efforts of our staff attorneys to provide access to legal services to low-income clients across the Middle Tennessee area,” said Jordan Stringer, Volunteer Lawyers Program director for Legal Aid Society. “We’re very grateful to our pro bono attorneys for volunteering their time, and we look forward to better serving the Antioch area through this clinic. Libraries are great community spaces because they’re publicly and easily accessible, and our Volunteer Lawyers Program hopes to utilize them even more in the future for similar events.”

Legal Aid Society also operates a number of other free monthly legal clinics around the Nashville area. They are:

• Nashville Public Library, 615 Church St., Nashville, 4-6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month

• Operation Stand Down Nashville, 1125 12th Ave. S., Nashville, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month (veterans only)

• Greenhouse Ministries, 309 South Academy St., Murfreesboro, 3 to 4:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month

• McHugh Clinic at Belmont, 2005 12th Ave. S., Nashville, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month

• Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave., Gallatin, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month

• Belmont Clinic, 2005 12th Ave. S., Nashville, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the fourth Saturday of every month

For more information on the clinics or to register to attend, please visit https://las.org/find-help/free-legal-help-clinics or https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/legal-aid-society-free-legal-clinics-1955949. Please direct any questions regarding the clinics to Kendra Cheek at 800-238-1443 or kcheek@las.org. Registration is strongly encouraged but not required.

About Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way. Learn more at http://www.las.org or by following the firm on Facebook.