Letter to the Editor: Tomi Lahren Hypocrisy Knows No Bounds

Tomi Lahren was one of the most vocal reporters about the 2015 Chattanooga terrorist attack in which all victims were white.

Strangely, Miss Tomi did not utter a word about the last Christmas Day bombing in Nashville that shocked America and the world? The reason for her silence? The perpetrator was white.

This month, the American conservative and political commentator did not make a peep during the 11 days of Israeli savage bombardment of Gaza. All victims were obviously not white.

All of a sudden, Tomi Lahren saw fit to smack-talk Hamas & BLM. I wonder why?

To me, Tomi Lahren is a media bimbo whose hypocrisy knows no bounds!

Mahmoud El-Yousseph