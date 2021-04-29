Levar Burton Joins “Jeopardy” Guest Host Roster

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — The man that many are rooting to eventually become the permanent new host of “Jeopardy” has finally been added to the roster of guest hosts for this season. Last Wednesday it was announced that Levar Burton was among the list of those who’ll be serving as guest hosts during the show’s 37th season. Burton, an actor-director-educator, will have his two-week stint this summer.

Other guest hosts announced by Sony Pictures Television included “Good Morning America‘s” George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, and CNBC’s David Faber. Burton took to Twitter on Wednesday and all but confirmed that it was the “passionate support” of fans that landed him the job, adding, “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE!”

The show’s all-time leading money winner as a contestant Ken Jennings kicked off the post-Trebek era in January. He was followed by “Jeopardy” Executive Producer Mike Richards, former “Today” co-host Katie Couric, health guru and talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who is currently in the middle of his two-week stint. :”

“60 Minutes” Bill Whitaker, “Jeopardy” All-Star Buzzy Cohen, “Big Bang Theory” vet Mayim Bialik, “Today‘s” Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and sportcaster Joe Buck are also set to serve as guest hosts.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Richards said in a statement. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”