NASHVILLE, TN — Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the McDonald’s Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit donated $9,581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS).

This donation was the result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser. All proceeds from a la carte fry sales during one week at local McDonald’s restaurants were donated to local schools, including MNPS.

This year’s Fries for School Supplies fundraiser raised more than $85K for local schools across Huntsville, Bowling Green, Middle Tennessee, and Chattanooga.

The funds will benefit local schools, and teachers will purchase necessary classroom supplies.