    Loni Anderson 1945 – 2025

    Published by Legacy Remembers from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2025.
    Actress Loni Anderson died August 3, 2025, in Los Angeles. She died of an acute prolonged illness at the age of 79.

    She was a beloved TV star, best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as the smart and sophisticated receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the hit sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.”

    Anderson is also being remembered for her high-profile marriage to – and divorce from – actor Burt Reynolds, with whom she starred in the movie “Stroker Ace.”

