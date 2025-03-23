George Foreman, boxing champion and grilling magnate, dies at 76

National-Legendary heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76, according to a statement from his family on Friday.

Foreman died peacefully on March 21, 2025, with his loved ones by his side.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr.,” the family wrote in an Instagram post. “He left this world surrounded by those who cherished him most.”

The tribute described Foreman as a man of deep faith and strong family values: “A committed preacher, devoted husband, and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, George lived with purpose, humility, and unshakable belief.”

In addition to his impact inside the ring, where he earned Olympic gold and became a two-time heavyweight champion, Foreman was praised for his character outside of it. “A respected figure, humanitarian, and fierce guardian of his legacy, he led a life guided by discipline and conviction, always striving to honor his name and his family,” the post concluded.