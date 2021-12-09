NASHVILLE, TN — Marlene Eskind Moses, an internationally recognized family law expert and founding manager of MTR Family Law, PLLC, has been selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers. Each year, only five percent of lawyers in the mid-South receive this honor. Within this listing, Moses is listed among the Top 50 Women attorneys in the mid-South. This is the 16th year Moses has been recognized for her outstanding family law practice by Super Lawyers.

MTR Family Law (MTR) recently announced that it will merge into and establish the new Family Law Practice Group of Gullett, Sanford, Robinson & Martin, PLLC (GSRM), effective January 1, 2022. The GSRM/MTR merger allows the firms to provide an expanded range of legal services and resources to clients. The deal will round out the GSRM/MTR team to 33 practicing attorneys covering probate and estate planning, real estate and banking, insolvency, employment, corporate, litigation, mediation, alcoholic beverage and hospitality as well as family law.

Moses is President of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL). She is a past-president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and was awarded the organization’s Outstanding Fellow of the Year Award. She is a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Association Foundation and the Nashville Bar Association Foundation. Moses is a Diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers and serves as secretary. She is a past president of the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, and Lawyers Association for Women. She is a former vice president of the Nashville Bar Association, and has served on the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Code Commission. 2020 marked her 20th Anniversary as an AV-rated attorney.

Moses graduated from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Masters of Social Work. In 2012, she received the Distinguished Alumnae Award from the Newcomb Alumnae Association of Tulane University. Moses received her law degree from the Nashville School of Law and has been honored with the Nashville School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.