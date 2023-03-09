NASHVILLE, TN — When Martha O’Bryan Center (MOBC) set up a monthly giving program in 2019, the Nashville nonprofit did not expect a major revenue stream to come of it. But over the next few years, that is what happened. Now, supporters from across Nashville and beyond together contribute $120,000 in monthly donations to sustain the agency’s programs serving youth and families.

Recently, the Center announced its first campaign to grow the program, with the goal to reach 100 monthly donors by the end of March, 2023.

Guided by a belief that any family can leave poverty within one generation, the nonprofit refers to their monthly givers as “One Generation Friends.” The anti-poverty agency operates education programs, a comprehensive employment program called the Family Success Network, and stability support services such as counseling, eviction prevention and food programs as well.

“We are seeing more of the high school students who we serve enrolling in college, where they need our support. There are more families enrolling in our employment program, and more people using our food bank, which remains the busiest food bank in the city,” said Peter Martino, Chief Development Officer at Martha O’Bryan Center. “As we look around for ways to raise more funds to meet this demand, our One Generation Friends is a group that we think can grow and help us serve more students and families in Nashville who are working their way up.”

Currently, there are 80 “One Generation Friends” contributing monthly gifts ranging from $10 to $1,000 a month, and the average monthly gift is a little over $100. The group has gathered for volunteer projects as well, such as beautification work at Martha O’Bryan Center’s headquarters in Cayce Homes in East Nashville, and staffing the Center’s annual Trunk or Treat event.

Samori Cummings

Board Chairperson Samori Cummings counts himself as a One Generation Friend, and explains why he is a sustaining donor: “I am a One Generation Friends because The Martha O’Bryan Center’s programs are focused on the entire family’s upward mobility. There is a desire and dedication to affect change in the lives of the community that MOBC serves that is palpable and I want to make sure I do my part to make sure this wonderful and necessary work continues.” Cummings added, “I look forward to welcoming more monthly donors into the One Generation Friends group during this March campaign!”

Individuals interested in learning more or enrolling in the monthly giving program can do so on Martha O’Bryan Center’s website, www.marthaobryan.org/OneGenerationFriends.

A dynamic anti-poverty nonprofit organization with deep community roots, Martha O’Bryan Center (MOBC) serves low wealth families and children in Middle TN. Our mission – We assist families rise above poverty in one generation. Operating 10 sites in Nashville and working collaboratively across Middle TN, our headquarter services are in Nashville’s Cayce Place Homes.

Recognized for building new service models that expand the “opportunity landscape” for families, Martha O’Bryan Center contributes to a culture of innovation, collaboration and leadership. Over 8,000 people are directly served annually across two program pathways – education including early childhood, youth development, k-8 charter schools, high school Academic Student Unions, post-secondary support and family economic mobility including parent empowerment, adult education and post secondary services, career support, preschool care, food security, family/crisis counseling and public charter schools East End Prep and Explore! Community School.