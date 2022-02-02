Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC), Nashville’s oldest non-profit health center, has announced additional details surrounding the expansion of its Dial Down Diabetes program. MWCHC was one of 10 organizations to receive funding from a recent grant program from LifePoint Health, a leader in community-based healthcare based in Brentwood, TN that serves patients and providers across the healthcare continuum. The company’s grant program focused on providing funding to nonprofit organizations throughout Middle Tennessee that are creating positive change in the community and that help support LifePoint’s mission of Making Communities Healthier. Other grantee organizations included the Adventure Science Center, Habitat for Humanity and Rooftop Nashville, among others.

“Diabetes Mellitus is one of the top three diseases that we manage at MWCHC, and this important grant allows us to further expand our Dial Down Diabetes program so we can be more proactive when caring for our patients with diabetes and help them better manage their condition,” said Dr. Michelle Williams, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MWCHC. “Because of the generosity of LifePoint Health, this grant will allow us to further educate our patients about diabetes and the treatment and lifestyle changes necessary to improve their health outcomes. Education is key for our patients to overcome this health disparity.”

Dial Down Diabetes is a community-based program offered for adults with diagnosed diabetes, undiagnosed diabetes or pre-diabetes. It is designed to enable patients to “dial down” the impact that diabetes has on their lives. The program targets both rural and urban areas across Middle Tennessee. Participants have an assigned case manager and health coach and receive added support through healthy living workshops and fitness classes.

With the grant funding from LifePoint Health, MWCHC will expand its Dial Down Diabetes program in the following ways:

– Provide diabetes education, nutrition education, and exercise opportunities to adults who are diabetic, pre-diabetic, or at risk of becoming diabetic.

– Provide diabetic resources to program participants that may otherwise not be obtained such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and healthy food items from the MWCHC food bank, resource list for diabetic needs, and diabetes magazine subscriptions.

– Offer individuals identified without a medical home access to MWCHC services.

For more information about Dial Down Diabetes, please call 615-324-9668.