Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Join an unforgettable evening at The Factory in Franklin.

Get ready to be mesmerized by the legendary Mavis Staples as she takes the stage. This in-person event is your chance to witness her soulful voice and captivating storytelling firsthand.

Mavis will be joined by Tommy Sims and Tom Douglas as well as other special guests. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of Mavis Staples in an intimate setting. Mark your calendars and get ready for a night filled with music, memories, and a story that will touch your heart.

This event is a fundraiser for the African American Heritage Society.