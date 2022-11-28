NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Today, Mayor John Cooper and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee CEO Hal Cato announced a partnership to support local small businesses throughout Nashville’s neighborhoods and issued a call to action for Nashvillians to eat and shop local during the upcoming holiday season. The announcement comes a day before Small Business Saturday, a national retail holiday to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

To officially kick off the #ShopSmallNashville social media campaign, Mayor Cooper visited some local business owners this week in North Nashville and Green Hills to recognize their valuable contributions to neighborhoods, thank them for their efforts and investment, and to purchase gifts for friends and loved ones. The businesses included Nashville Toys & Books, Levy’s, Woodcuts Gallery and Framing and The Trenches Gallery.

“Nashville’s small business community embodies our city’s spirit of entrepreneurship and plays an essential role creating jobs and shaping a Nashville that works for every neighborhood,” said Mayor John Cooper. “As folks begin shopping this holiday season, I’d encourage all Nashvillians to visit one of our incredible local shops to find something unique and meaningful for their friends and loved ones. When you shop local– take a photo and post it with the hashtag #ShopSmallNashville – and I’ll do the same.”

Earlier this week, Mayor Cooper joined Cato at Woodcuts Gallery and Framing located at 1613 Jefferson Street to meet with owner Nate Harris and thank him for his more than 35 years of business in historic North Nashville. They both encouraged residents to support Nashville’s small businesses and to show their support via social media by using the hashtag #ShopSmallNashville.

Participating local businesses who have joined the Shop Small Nashville initiative have pledged to donate 10% of their sales to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The CFMT will then donate those proceeds to five non-profits:

“Our neighborhoods make up the fabric of our city, and Nashville is blessed with so many great local businesses and nonprofits that help make each neighborhood unique,” said Hal Cato, CEO of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We hope Nashvillians will join us in supporting Small Business Nashville as our community comes together to celebrate this season of light and generosity.”

“We know that small business owners need our support now more than ever,” said LaTanya Channel, Mayor Cooper’s Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development “As a city, lifting up small business owners through purchases, word of mouth, and providing the necessary tools to thrive helps our economy and creates more jobs.”

Local small businesses who have joined the Shop Small Nashville Initiative include:

North Nashville: (Donating 10% of sales Nov. 26 – 27)

Woodcuts Gallery & Framing – 1613 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208

The Trenches Gallery – 906 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Maple Built – 1003 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Green Hills: (Donating 10% of sales Nov. 26 – 27)

Fox’s Donut Den – 3900 Hillsboro Pike #2, Nashville, TN 37215

Nashville Toys & Books – 2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville, TN 37215

Levy’s – 3900 Hillsboro Pike #36, Nashville, TN 37215

Antioch: (Donating 10% of sales Dec. 9 – 10)

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea – 6900 Lenox Village Dr Suite 8, Nashville, TN 37211

Crown Love Beauty Supply – 887 Bell Rd, Antioch, TN 37013

Perfectly Cordial – www.perfectlycordial.com

Bellevue: (Donating 10% of sales Dec. 9 – 10)

Bandwagon Music and Repair – 7639 Hwy 70 S, Nashville, TN 37221

Loveless Café – 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221

The Inka Trailer – www.theinkatrailer.com

East Nashville: (Donating 10% of sales Dec. 16 – 17)

Pearl Diver – 1008 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Love & Exile Wines – 715 Main St A, Nashville, TN 37206

Nashville Blanket Project – 1006 Fatherland St Suite 103, Nashville, TN 37206

Kernels Nashville Popcorn – 2501 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206