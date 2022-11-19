Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.

The project budget will be roughly $15 million, with each district-run high school receiving $1 million toward the building of a new athletic field or otherwise improving athletic facilities based on each school’s specific needs.

Mayor Cooper is proposing that one-third of the funding will come from Metro via forthcoming capital spending plans, in addition to the third donated from the Tennessee Titans via a $5 million grant over 5 years to MNPS athletics through The Fans Inc., and the remaining third to be raised from private donors by The Fans Inc.’s fundraising campaign. Titans contribution is part of their larger ONE community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations.

“Today’s announcement means that by the time the Titans have a new home field for gameday, every public high school in Nashville will have a home field advantage too,” said Mayor John Cooper. “High school sports bring neighborhoods together. In my first three years as Mayor, we’ve made the biggest investment in our classrooms in the history of our city. As I travel around Nashville, I see how important it is that we invest in every part of our kids’ lives, including sports. Our students are making strides in test scores and excelling academically , and their teams are going to the playoffs and winning championships. It’s time we meet them halfway by giving them the high-quality facilities they deserve.”

Mayor Cooper has prioritized consistent investment in MNPS. In just three years, Mayor Cooper and the Metro Council have delivered laptops and internet for every student to bridge the digital divide; teacher pay raises to make our teachers the best paid in the state; paid family leave for all MNPS employees for the first time ever; significant pay raises for bus drivers, nutrition services personnel and other support staff; expanded resources like advocacy centers in elementary schools, more mental health counseling and social workers; and nearly $400 million in upgrades to school facilities, from a new middle school in Cane Ridge to a new elementary school in Goodlettsville.

“Nashville welcomed the Titans with open arms nearly twenty-five years ago, and since then the team and its vast network of former players, coaches and fans have become an integral part of this city’s cultural fabric, said Eddie George, Head Football Coach at Tennessee State University and former Titans great. “It’s about way more than just football — it’s about making Nashville the kind of city where we want to raise our families and where everyone can thrive. Today’s announcement is just the latest example of how the Tennessee Titans organization cares deeply about the Nashville community and its future.”

“We are deeply committed to educating well-rounded students and investing in their success inside and outside the classroom,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director. “Our young athletes and incredible staff make the School Board and all of MNPS proud every day, and they deserve facilities that match their outstanding effort and commitment. I’m grateful to Mayor Cooper, the Titans and our private partners for making this dream a reality, and hope this exciting announcement will help inspire the next generation of MNPS athletes.”

“We’re thrilled to join a project that will demonstrate our collective commitment to MNPS athletics,” said Jamie Hollin, President of The Fans inc. “Boys and girls of all ages, from every neighborhood, will soon be competing on premier fields and benefiting from this unique partnership. I appreciate Mayor Cooper and the Tennessee Titans coming together to get this done.”

To contribute to the effort, text HOMEFIELD to 615.488.4670.