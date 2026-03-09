Nashville Reporter Held by ICE; Advocates Say Arrest Is Retaliation for Her Work

NASHVILLE — Following the arrest of journalist Estefany Rodríguez on Wednesday, March 4, attorneys for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) filed an emergency habeas corpus petition challenging her alleged unlawful detention.

On Sunday night, TIRRC filed an amendment to its petition, alleging that the details surrounding her arrest and detention indicate retaliation against her, in violation of the First Amendment, due to her work as a journalist, including her coverage of ICE, according to a statement released by TIRRC on Monday.

On March 4, Estefany Rodríguez, a reporter for Nashville Noticias, was with her husband, Alejandro Medina III, outside the gym located at 2615 Murfreesboro Pike, when the vehicle they were traveling in—marked with the Nashville Noticias logo—was surrounded by vehicles from which several armed men emerged, stating that she was being arrested by the United States Immigration Service. As of now, Estefany Rodríguez remains detained in an ICE detention center.

Report translated from original version reported by Nashville Noticias