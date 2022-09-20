NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Wednesday, September 21, Mayor John Cooper will be joined by city leaders to discuss his bold plan to get Nashville’s most vulnerable residents off the streets and into stable, safe environments. Earlier this year, Mayor Cooper proposed using $50 million from the American Rescue Plan to improve the city’s response to homelessness– by bringing in additional services, additional housing – and linking the city to more sustainable federal funding.

Metro Council is set to vote on the proposal during their Tuesday, October 4 meeting.

WHERE: Bellevue United Methodist Church

7501 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37221

WHEN: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – 9:30 a.m.

WHO: Mayor Cooper

Council Member Gloria Hausser (District 22)

Council Member Thom Druffel (District 23)

Council Member Dave Rosenberg (District 35)

April Calvin, Interim Director Metro Homeless Impact Division

Ryan LaSuer, Executive Director, Community Care Fellowship