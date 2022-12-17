NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mayor John Cooper will host Jewish community leaders to celebrate the start of Hanukkah during the 2022 Menorah Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. in front of the Historic Metro Courthouse.

Representatives from Congregation Beit Tefliah, Congregation Micah, Congregation Sherith Israel, Congregation Ohabai Sholom/The Temple, West End Synagogue, Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, Gordon Jewish Community Center and Akiva School will all be on hand for the celebration.