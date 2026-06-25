Mayor nominates attorney Jaz Boon to Nashville Electric Service board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mayor Freddie O’Connell has nominated Nashville attorney Robert “Jaz” Boon to serve on the Nashville Electric Service Board, replacing board chair Anne Davis as her five-year term comes to an end, according to a release.

If confirmed by the Metro Council, Boon will join the board at a pivotal time for the city’s electric utility following widespread scrutiny of its response to Winter Storm Fern, which left approximately 230,000 customers without power earlier this year.

Boon is an attorney with Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, where his practice focuses on business litigation, commercial matters and environmental health and safety compliance. He previously served as assistant general counsel for Bridgestone Americas, advising the company on environmental, health, safety and sustainability issues.

Boon earned a law degree from Belmont University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lipscomb University. He also serves on the board of Urban Green Lab, the advisory board for Belmont University College of Law and previously chaired the Tennessee Bar Association’s environmental law section.

In announcing the nomination, O’Connell thanked Davis for her service and said Boon’s experience in environmental law and working with nonprofit organizations and government agencies would benefit the utility.

The nomination comes as Nashville Electric Service begins implementing recommendations from an independent review examining the utility’s response to Winter Storm Fern. The report identified areas where the utility can strengthen infrastructure, communications and storm preparedness.