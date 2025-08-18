Mayor O’Connell and MAC Board Announce Jamekia Bies as New Executive Director

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and the Metropolitan Action Commission (MAC) Board of Commissioners have selected Jamekia Bies as the next Executive Director of Metro Action.

Ms. Bies brings 20 years of experience in programs that promote the upward social and economic mobility of families, children, and adults. She began her career as a practitioner at a Community Action agency in Western Alabama, providing services such as Head Start, energy assistance, and housing support.

“MAC is critical to ensuring more Nashvillians can stay and thrive here, and I look forward to working with Jamekia to do that work,” said Mayor O’Connell. “She is a thoughtful leader who brings a wealth of experiences across the non-profit, human services, and education sectors. I am excited to have her as the Executive Director of one of our most critical service departments.”

Over the course of her career, Ms. Bies advanced from practitioner to senior leadership and ultimately to executive roles, always maintaining her passion for creating innovative opportunities that build pathways out of poverty. She is known for her ability to strategically align practices, programs, and operations—skills expected to strengthen Metro Action’s nationally recognized NextGen and Two-Gen/Whole Family initiatives.

“Our Board is confident in Ms. Bies’ ability to amplify the amazing work already occurring, while strategically positioning the agency for the next phase of impact. We look forward to seeing her proven track record in action as she comes to us with a rich history of successfully connecting local organizations and businesses and fostering partnerships that enhance resources and strengthen the social framework in communities. We eagerly anticipate her onboarding and deeply believe as the next Executive Director Ms. Bies will bring tremendous value to Metro Action and to our city,” said Erika Burnett, Chairperson of the MAC Board of Commissioners.

Her extensive background in Community Action, community-based organizations and stakeholder engagement—spanning Head Start and Early Head Start, federal funding growth, and community-building strategies—positions her to build on MAC’s history of excellence while leading it into its next chapter.

Ms. Bies will assume leadership of Metro Action on September 29.