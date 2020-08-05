MDHA Opens Waiting Lists For Elderly and Disabled

Hadley Park Towers at 2901 John A. Merritt Blue, will begin accepting on line applications at noon August 14, 2020.

MDHA will open waiting lists at four properties during August.

Online-Only Applications Will Be Accepted on a First-Come, First-Served Basis

Nashville, Tenn. – Anyone currently on the elderly and disabled waiting lists for Madison Towers, Hadley Park Towers, Parthenon Towers or Vine Hill Studio Apartments will need to reapply.

In order to qualify for elderly housing, the head of household must be at least 62 years old or have a documented disability.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing). The application is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Each property has its own waiting list, so applicants interested in all four properties will need to fill out four online applications.

Madison Towers

591 North Dupont Ave., Madison

Waiting List Opens: Noon Aug. 12, 2020

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020

Applicants interested in Madison Towers who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3278 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application period. Madison Towers features studio apartments.

Hadley Park Towers

2901 John A. Merritt Blvd., Nashville

Waiting List Opens: Noon Aug. 14, 2020

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020

Applicants interested in Hadley Park Towers who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3724 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application period. Hadley Park Towers features studio apartments.

Parthenon Towers

201 28th Ave. North, Nashville

Waiting List Opens: Noon Aug. 18, 2020

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020

Applicants interested in Parthenon Towers who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3732 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application period. Parthenon Towers features studio apartments.

Vine Hill Studio Apartments

625 Benton Ave., Nashville

Waiting List Opens: Noon Aug. 20, 2020

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020

Applicants interested in Vine Hill Studio Apartments who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3686 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application period. Vine Hill Studio Apartments features one-bedroom apartments.

The four elderly and disabled properties are the only MDHA waiting lists scheduled to open this month.