MDHA to Open an Affordable Housing Waiting List Aug. 11th for Sudekum Apartments

Nashville, Tenn. – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Sudekum Apartments on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 11, 2021, to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Sudekum Apartments will need to reapply.

Sudekum Apartments features two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing). The application is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password

and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Applicants interested in Sudekum Apartments who are in need of assistance may stop by the Sudekum Apartments management office at 101 University Court between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Masks are required when inside the office.

Assistance will also be provided by Catholic Charities of Tennessee from noon until 3 p.m. during the open application period at their C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center at 2013 25th Ave. N. The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8469. For TDD services, call 615-252-8599.

About the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency

Established in 1938, MDHA provides affordable housing opportunities to more than 13,000 families primarily

through Project-Based Rental Assistance and Section 8 vouchers. It also manages federally-funded community

development and homeless assistance programs on behalf of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson

County. To foster urban growth, MDHA oversees 12 redevelopment districts that guide development through design and

land-use zoning controls. Additional information about MDHA can be found on www.nashville-mdha.org, Facebook,

Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.