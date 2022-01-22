NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Edgehill Apartments on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Jan. 25, 2022, to 3 p.m. Jan. 28, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Edgehill Apartments will need to reapply.

Edgehill Apartments features one-, two- and three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments and is located at 1277 12th Ave. S. in Nashville.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing). The application is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Applicants interested in Edgehill Apartments who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615‐252‐2294 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Assistance is currently limited to phone calls in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants may also visit public libraries to access a computer. All Nashville Public Library locations have reopened for in-person services. While face coverings are no longer required, they are strongly encouraged for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals while inside Metro buildings, including Nashville Public Library.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8464. For TDD services, call 615-252-8599.

About the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency Established in 1938, MDHA provides affordable housing opportunities to more than 13,000 families primarily through Project-Based Rental Assistance and Section 8 vouchers. It also manages federally-funded community development and homeless assistance programs on behalf of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. To foster urban growth, MDHA oversees 11 redevelopment districts that guide development through design and land-use zoning controls. Additional information about MDHA can be found on www.nashville-mdha.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.