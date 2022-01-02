Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest (and most adorable) residents greeted the world.

Yasmin Rose Arteaga was born at 12:18 AM at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. Yasmin is 16.5 inches long and weighs 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and dad are Nashville residents Qamar Alhalemi and Henry Arteaga.



Jazmyn Alora Morrow was born at 12:33 AM at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. Jazmyn is 18 inches long and 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Bernice Alycia Rines and Chris Morrow of Murfreesboro.



As seen below, Yasmin is rocking a hairbow and Jazmyn is already repping the Tennessee Titans. Join Ascension Saint Thomas in wishing these precious bundles and their families a happy and healthy new year!