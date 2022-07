Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Meharry Pediatric Clinic is hosting a Back-to-School Immunization Event July 25 – August 5. During this time, the clinic will provide free school supplies, backpacks, diapers and food boxes to all Meharry pediatric patients. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines will be available for all patients 6-months and older as well as their families.

For more information and to schedule your appointment, please call 615.327.6316.