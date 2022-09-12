Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The New Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent Boosters are now available at the Meharry Vaccination Clinic. The Meharry Medical Group Vaccination Clinic is one of the first in the country to offer the new vaccines recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For more information, call 615.327.6895.

The boosters are now available at the Meharry Medical Group Vaccination Clinic, Tuesday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the Meharry campus in the Alumni Hall Building.

A complete list of eligibility requirements for single booster doses is below.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent:

• Individuals must be 18 years of age and older.

• Completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine at least two months prior.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Bivalent:

• Individuals must be 12 years of age and older.

• Completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine at least two months prior.

