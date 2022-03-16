(TN Tribune) – To kick off celebration of its 50th anniversary, the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism will unveil the Merrill College Hall of Fame on April 7. The inaugural class will include five distinguished alums plus one celebrated faculty member, Dean Lucy Dalglish announced Tuesday.

The college will induct alums Emilio Garcia-Ruiz (B.S. ’84), Charles Green (B.S. ’74), Maria Douglas Reeve (M.J. ’92), Bey-Ling Sha (M.J. ’95, Ph.D. ’99) and Sandra Dawson Long Weaver (B.S. ’74). The first faculty honoree will be the late Merrill College Dean Emeritus Reese Cleghorn.

“Merrill College’s graduates have distinguished themselves in news reporting, foreign correspondence, broadcasting, newsroom leadership, marketing, communications, advertising and a host of entrepreneurial endeavors,” Dalglish said. “We are grateful to Ralph Crosby for a gift that will allow us to honor outstanding alums for decades to come.”

The inaugural class will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during an event at John S. and James L. Knight Hall on April 7 at 6 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and registration is required.

The class was selected by the college’s new Hall of Fame committee, and will join the 12 Merrill graduates who were previously honored as Distinguished Alumni by the UMD Alumni Association.

The inductees will be immortalized with plaques in the atrium at Knight Hall. The project was made possible with the support of alumnus Ralph Crosby ’56.