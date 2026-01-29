Metro Councilmember Joy Styles announces bid for Nashville mayor

NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Councilmember Joy Styles announced Tuesday she will run for mayor of Nashville in the August 2027 election, becoming the first candidate to officially enter the race. The announcement sets the stage for a likely contest against incumbent Mayor Freddie O’Connell, who is widely expected to seek reelection but has not formally declared his candidacy.

Styles is currently serving her second term on the Metro Council, representing the Antioch area. Advocacy for economic development in Antioch has been a central focus of her tenure, particularly efforts to spur redevelopment and investment in one of the fastest-growing parts of Davidson County. She formally announced her campaign at the former Hickory Hollow Mall site, which the city purchased in 2022 but has yet to redevelop.

In her remarks, Styles criticized the O’Connell administration for what she described as a lack of progress on the mall redevelopment. “I’m running because Nashville needs a fighter, someone who’s going to fight for you and your neighborhood,” Styles said. “Over the last six years, I’ve shown what inclusive leadership looks like. Antioch is the fastest growing part of the city. Development is booming in our part of the city because I work with developers and the community.”

Styles has built a reputation on the council as a pro-business lawmaker while also supporting public safety initiatives. She backed a police department proposal to expand the use of security cameras owned by private businesses as part of a broader crime prevention strategy. Her political style is known to be outspoken at times, occasionally placing her at odds with city leadership.

She clashed with O’Connell’s team over reforms to the city’s Arts Commission, publicly supporting the former director who was later forced out. During that dispute, an Arts Commission board member accused Styles of improperly interfering in the commission’s operations. Styles also played a key role in establishing Nashville’s entertainment commission.

If elected, Styles would make history as the first mayor from the Antioch area and the first Black mayor of Nashville. Antioch’s rapid population growth has elevated its political importance, but Styles’ campaign faces significant challenges. District council members often struggle with name recognition outside their own areas, raising questions about her ability to build a countywide coalition.

Fundraising is another major unknown. Challenging an incumbent mayor typically requires substantial financial resources, and it remains unclear whether Styles can raise enough money to mount a competitive campaign. O’Connell, while not officially in the race, has taken steps consistent with a reelection bid. He held fundraisers last year and reported raising about $450,000 in the most recent fundraising period, with approximately $430,000 cash on hand.

Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2026. All rights reserved.