Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and representatives of Axon, the manufacturer of Tasers, will host a community briefing Thursday evening concerning the upgraded Taser 7 devices Nashville officers will soon receive. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Room 105 of the Music City Center.



The MNPD anticipates a total transition to Taser 7s between April and the first of June

(1,400 of the devices have been ordered).

Thursday evening’s presentation will include information on advancements in Taser technology and the significant differences between Taser 7 models and the older devices they will replace, which have reached or are approaching end of life. The meeting will also include an overview of the training that each MNPD officer will receive before carrying a Taser 7.

The new Taser models incorporate improvements that allow for increased opportunity

of deescalating dynamic or violent situations.

Free parking is available for this meeting in section P1 of the Music City Center garage

(see attached map). Persons should mention to the parking attendant upon arrival that they

are there for the Metro Police event.