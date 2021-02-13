Metro Nashville Public Health Department Begins Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments to Ages 70 and Older

February 12, 2021 Article Submitted Featured, Local Comments Off on Metro Nashville Public Health Department Begins Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments to Ages 70 and Older
A volunteer was injected with a coronavirus vaccine as part of a study in Hollywood, Florida last month. Marco Bello/Reuters

NASHVILLE, Tenn., February 12, 2021 – The Metro Public Health Department today began scheduling appointments for those 70 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Health Department officials encourage Davidson County residents in the age group to schedule an appointment by visiting covid19.nashville.gov or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Health Department will offer the 70 and older age group 100 appointments each day, Monday through Friday, and 300 appointments each day on Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, February 21.  This is in addition to the 100s of appointments already scheduled for Phase 1a2 and those 75 and older. Vaccinations will continue to be offered by appointment only at the Music City Center.

Health officials have placed a weekly cap on a waitlist at 1,300 for the 70 and older age group.  The waitlist will reopen on Wednesday, February 17 to organize appointments for the following two weeks. This process will repeat as appointments are available, with room to expand should availability of vaccine increase.

The following information will be requested when an individual signs up for an appointment:

Name

Address

Date of birth

Sex

Primary language

Race/ethnicity (optional)

Phone Number

Email (optional)

Health Department officials continue to offer the vaccine to those in Phase 1a2, which includes outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure, dental offices, chiropractor offices and other similar workplaces, in addition to funeral homes.

The Health Department will reach out by email to businesses and practices in Phase 1a2 or those in 1a2 can email [email protected].    Health officials will ask for the following information:

Contact information – email and phone number for their business

Total number of staff

Total number of staff that agree to take the vaccine

Type of business… such as a primary care practice, dental office, funeral home…

Once the Health Department receives that information, the organization will be placed in a queue. When appointments are available for that organization, they will receive an email from the Health Department for preregistration, scheduling and location of their business.

