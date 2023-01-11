NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Metro Nashville Planning Department has hired Todd Okolichany as its next Deputy Executive Director. He joins Metro after seven years as the Planning and Urban Design Director for the City of Asheville, N.C.

During his tenure in Asheville, Okolichany led the creation of the city’s Urban Design and Place Strategies team to implement the public’s vision for community-driven planning, high-quality urban design and inclusive public spaces, as well as the adoption of the Living Asheville Comprehensive Plan, a citywide comprehensive planning document that lays out an environmentally and socially responsible framework for equitable community growth over the next 20 years.

“As Nashville continues to see tremendous growth, Todd brings with him more than 20 years of progressive, responsible and interdisciplinary experience spanning the public and private sectors that will serve our department as we work to create a more livable city,” said Lucy Kempf, Metro Planning Executive Director.

As Deputy Executive Director, Okolichany will fill administrative duties ensuring staff across all divisions have the support it needs and build capacity for the department to meet the demands of a growing city.

“As someone who has spent their life thinking about the policies and choices that go into the built environment, I can’t think of a more exciting place to start a new chapter than in Nashville,” Okolichany said. “I am thrilled to join the Metro Planning Department and work with the talented planners there as we all build on the exceptional work Nashville has become known for.”

In addition to his time with the City of Asheville, Okolichany has worked as the principal planner for the Department of Sustainable Development in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and for an internationally renowned architecture and planning firm in New York City. He is a Certified Planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and a LEED Accredited Professional in Neighborhood Development (LEED AP ND). Okolichany holds a Masters of Science degree in City and Regional Planning from Pratt Institute.

Todd will join Metro Planning on January 30.