NASHVILLE, Tenn., (TN Tribune)– Metro Public Health Department officials announced today that the department achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The national accreditation program works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing the quality and performance of the nation’s Tribal, state, local, and territorial public health departments. MPHD joins the most recent list of health departments that were awarded national accreditation:

Baltimore City Health Department – Baltimore, MD

Cortland County Health Department – Cortland, NY

El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health – Placerville, CA

Kenton-Hardin Health Department – Kenton, OH

Pickaway County Public Health – Circleville, OH

MPHD and Knox County are the only health departments in Tennessee to achieve accreditation through PHAB, the non-profit organization that administers the national public health accreditation program.

“Achieving national public health accreditation, especially during the pandemic, shows our Metro Public Health Department’s staff’s importance and commitment to the Nashville community,” Mayor John Cooper said. “This is a great honor to be recognized for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Dr. Gill C. Wright III, Director of Health of Nashville and Davidson County. “The accreditation process helps to ensure that the programs and services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of all of our community. With accreditation, MPHD has demonstrated increased accountability and credibility.”

“PHAB accreditation is a rigorous vetting process that is rooted in Health Equity and accountability,” said Tené Hamilton Franklin, Chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health. “The Health Department’s strategic Health in all Policies (HiAP) focus on engaging multiple sectors, including community based and faith-based organizations, is fundamental to our success. I commend the Metro Public Health Department workforce for this accomplishment.”

The national accreditation program, jointly supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s more than 3,000 governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

To receive accreditation, a health department must undergo a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets or exceeds a set of quality standards and measures.