Metropolitan Action Commission Announces 2025 Funding Opportunities for Area Non-profits and Businesses to Hire Youth this Summer

Last summer, the Metropolitan Action Commission (MAC) partnered with over 100 Metro Departments and city organizations to employ over 1,400 Davidson County youth ages 14-18 years old. MAC covered the cost to employ the youth, which equated to $2.2 million in wages to area youth.

MAC POWER Youth Program is intended support and encourage youth development in and out of school. This mandate supports Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s vision to build safer communities for youth while also providing a pathway for the successful transition from youth to adulthood for the residents of Davidson County.

Last week, the agency released the 2025 funding opportunity for area businesses, non-profits and community organizations to provide meaningful work projects for youth ages 14-15 years old. Funds are awarded to cover the cost of materials for the work experience. Additionally, the Metro Action Commission covers the work stipends of the youth for their participation in the program.

The MAC POWER Youth Summer Employment program begins June 2 to July 18 offering project-based work experiences such as academics, arts, music and athletic interests.

Organizations applying for funding for youth 14-15 years should demonstrate an integration of career exploration and development and healthy lifestyles that prepare Metro Nashville’s youth to become successful adults.

Applications are due Tuesday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

To access the full funding announcement, visit the Metro Action website at nashville.gov/mac and click on “POWER Youth Funding.”

Organizations and businesses interested in employing youth 16 years old or older, should contact the agency at poweryouth@nashville.gov or go to our website at poweryouth.nashville.gov.