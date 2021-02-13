Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will Open Waiting Lists for Two Properties this Month

Nashville, Tenn. – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open waiting lists for two
of its properties on a first-come, first-served basis in February 2021. Anyone currently on the waiting lists for
Neighborhood Housing and Cheatham Place will need to reapply.
Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application
period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing). The application
is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and
password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email
confirming that the application was submitted successfully.
Each property has its own waiting list, so applicants interested in both properties will need to fill out two online
applications.
Assistance will be limited to calls in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Please see below for the
management office numbers for each property, as well as the waiting list opening dates.
Neighborhood Housing
1201 Hawkins St.
One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments
Waiting List Opens: Noon Feb. 18, 2021
Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021
Applicants interested in Neighborhood Housing who are in need of assistance may call the management office
at 615-252-3740 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application
period.
Cheatham Place
1564 Ninth Ave. N.
Efficiency, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments
Waiting List Opens: Noon Feb. 23, 2021
Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021
Applicants interested in Cheatham Place who are in need of assistance may call the management office at
615-252-3691 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application
period.
The two properties are the only MDHA waiting lists scheduled to open this month.
The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8469. For TDD services, call 615-252-8599.
