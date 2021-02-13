Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will Open Waiting Lists for Two Properties this Month

Nashville, Tenn. – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open waiting lists for two

of its properties on a first-come, first-served basis in February 2021. Anyone currently on the waiting lists for

Neighborhood Housing and Cheatham Place will need to reapply.



Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application

period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing). The application

is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and

password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email

confirming that the application was submitted successfully.



Each property has its own waiting list, so applicants interested in both properties will need to fill out two online

applications.



Assistance will be limited to calls in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Please see below for the

management office numbers for each property, as well as the waiting list opening dates.

Neighborhood Housing

1201 Hawkins St.

One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments

Waiting List Opens: Noon Feb. 18, 2021

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021

Applicants interested in Neighborhood Housing who are in need of assistance may call the management office

at 615-252-3740 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application

period.

Cheatham Place

1564 Ninth Ave. N.

Efficiency, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments

Waiting List Opens: Noon Feb. 23, 2021

Waiting List Closes: 3 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021

Applicants interested in Cheatham Place who are in need of assistance may call the management office at

615-252-3691 (choose option 3 when prompted) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open application

period.