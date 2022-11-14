Mia Vickers Named as New Community Engagement Manager for Music City Baseball

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Music City Baseball (MCB) is proud to welcome Mia Vickers as its new Community Engagement Manager. She will lead an increased effort to work with community leaders as the organization moves closer to bringing Major League Baseball to Nashville.

Vickers joins MCB after spending over 10 years as Deputy Director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), where she founded the statewide Teen Driver’s Safety program and worked with leaders to implement statewide initiatives. She also spent three years with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy focusing on ethics and diversity in the organization.

“This role will be crucial as Mia actively works with community leaders to make sure they have a voice in our plans,” said former MLB pitcher and front office executive Dave Stewart, who is currently putting together an ownership team for the project. “We are confident that Mia’s experience serving Tennesseans will ensure the community’s voice is heard in all aspects of the project.”

Vickers has spent over 20 years in the Nashville area and understands how its growth can change and impact community needs.

“I have seen this city grow and become a destination place for tourism and economic development,” said Vickers. “This project to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville should embody our community. My goal is to make sure the initiative is in line with our values and community needs. This effort is not just about us building a new franchise. This is about the Nashville community working with us to build a franchise that is representative of its people and something we can all be proud of.”

Vickers received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree from Tennessee State University. She is a former President of the Nashville Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

About Music City Baseball, LLC

Music City Baseball, LLC is an organization of primarily Tennessee business, sports, music, and community leaders that is committed to bringing a Major League Baseball franchise to the City of Nashville, which they plan to name the Nashville Stars. The name pays homage to the Negro Leagues teams that played in Nashville in the 1940s and 1950s and is supported by an ongoing partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

With a focus on securing Major League Baseball’s approval of an expansion franchise in Nashville, the leadership team would welcome the possibility of relocation and rebranding of an existing franchise. The organization is currently evaluating a potential stadium site on the campus of Tennessee State University, while remaining open to other potential site locations.

